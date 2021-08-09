Grandmother now raising four children after daughter was killed during SAPD standoff

SAN ANTONIO – Maria Tijerina is trying her best to be strong as she plans her daughter’s funeral and trying to figure out how to raise her four grandkids.

On July 26, Neida Tijerina and her children were being held hostage by her common-law husband, Angel Sanchez, police ended up opening fire on Sanchez after he pointed his rifle at them.

Tijerina was later found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

“The Bexar County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy. While they cannot yet conclusively state that she died as a result of the officers firing on the suspect, physical evidence appears to support that conclusion,” said Chief William McManus.

Maria Tijerina tearfully remembered being told her daughter was killed and police days later telling her what happened. While she said she holds no anger toward police, the family has hired legal help in making sure the right thing is done.

“It was a tragic situation,” attorney Desi Martinez said. “It was a tragic mistake, unfortunately, but now that mistake has to be corrected.”

No lawsuit is pending right now, but Martinez said they are waiting for the full investigation to be complete and to see what the San Antonio Police Department does next.

“Making sure the kids are taken care of, that’s most important and making sure the mother is taken care of because now she has the responsibility of four children,” Martinez said.

Neida Tijerina’s funeral services are scheduled for Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

As for Angel Sanchez, he’s still in the hospital but could later be charged with causing Neida Tijerina’s death.

