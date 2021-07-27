Woman found dead, suspect shot following standoff with SAPD officers, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by San Antonio police officers amid a standoff at a South Side home where a woman was found dead Monday night, according to authorities.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the standoff ensued around 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue as the man threatened to kill the mother of his infant child and then himself.

The man showed himself near a window with a long rifle, McManus said, and then walked out of the home with an infant in his hands.

He went back inside the home and then walked out again with a gun in his hands, McManus said.

“At some point, there were three offices across from him, maybe 50 yards away, there were three officers to the right alongside a free-standing garage ... he possibly turned toward them with a gun, (and) the three officers that were in front of him fired,” he said.

He was hit by the gunfire and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified by police.

Officers found a woman dead inside the home, according to McManus. Her name, age and cause of death have not been released.

McManus said it appeared the woman was in her 30s or early 40s.

Three other children, ranging from an infant to a 15-year-old, were also in the home but were not injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

