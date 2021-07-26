Driver dies after double rollover crash on I-10 Sunday night

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead following an overnight crash that caused two vehicles to flip over on Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the driver of a Nissan was driving in the right lane of I-10 near DeZavala Road just after 10 p.m. on Sunday when a driver of a Dodge tried to move from the second lane to the exit lane.

Police said the lane change was unsafe and caused the driver of the Dodge to lose control and hit the barrels on the interstate in front of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was unable to avoid the crash and collided with the Dodge, causing both vehicles to roll over.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

One passenger in the Nissan suffered non-critical injuries and is stable at the hospital. A second passenger was treated at the scene by emergency medical services and released.

