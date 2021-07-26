13-year-old boy shot, police can’t find crime scene

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder late Sunday, but police are having difficulty finding evidence at the scene where the teen said the crime happened.

The teen told police that he and three friends were hanging out in front of a school near the 1200 block of S. Olive Street, east of downtown when a car drove up and someone shot at them at about 11 p.m.

Police were unable to find shell casings or any other evidence at the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment. The three other people with him were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

