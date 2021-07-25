Family of five, one other driver hospitalized after street racing crash on I-35, officials say

A family of five and one other driver was hospitalized after an overnight street racing crash on I-35, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A family of five and one other driver was hospitalized after crashing with another vehicle that was street racing on I-35, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., Sunday, on I-35 and AT&T Parkway.

Police said two cars were racing down the frontage road of I-35 when they got to Walters and were reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

One of the vehicles, a Ford Mustang, lost control and slammed into a wall divider, according to officials. The impact caused the vehicle to rear-end a van and a truck.

The van had a family of five inside --two adults and three kids-- and the truck had just one occupant, according to police. All of them were taken to Metropolitan Metro Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was uninjured in the crash but was intoxicated, according to police. He was arrested for DWI, according to SAPD.

The man’s girlfriend was also arrested and will face multiple charges as well, authorities said.

Ad

I-35 was down to one lane for a couple of hours as officials worked to process the scene.

More on KSAT: