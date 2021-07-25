Man dies from gunshot wounds at hospital after Southwest Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man died from gunshot wounds at an area hospital after a shooting on the Southwest Side and San Antonio police are still looking for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., Sunday. Police said the man, 35, came into the Texas Vista Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

More officers were dispatched and police located the man’s friend, who brought him to the hospital.

Police questioned the man when he arrived, but he was unable to give his name or any more information on what happened. He also didn’t have an ID on him when he came into the hospital, according to officials.

The man’s friend gave officers his name and said she picked him up at Marbach and Military and took him to the medical center.

Police said the man was then taken to University Hospital for further treatment, but he died when they arrived from his injuries.

Officers searched the area of Marbach and Military for a crime scene but were unable to find any traces of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

