2 killed, 3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Fredericksburg, police say

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Two people are dead and three others are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Fredericksburg overnight, according to police.

The incident happened around 9:12 p.m., Saturday, in the 3000 block of SH 16 South.

Police said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on SH 16 South when it crashed head-on into a minivan that was heading northbound on the same roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck and the front seat passenger of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The driver of the minivan and two backseat passengers were flown by air ambulance to hospitals in San Antonio for treatment of their injuries, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

