Flames engulf storage facility in West Side neighborhood, fire officials say

A homeowner is left with charred belongings after his storage facility was destroyed in a fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner is left with charred belongings after his storage facility was destroyed in a fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:51 a.m., Saturday, in the 2700 block of S. Nueces.

Fire officials said when they arrived, they found a home that had been converted into a storage facility fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters fought the blaze and worked to prevent it from spreading to the other homes next door.

Although the flames didn’t spread to neighboring homes, crews were unable to save the storage facility, which was deemed a complete loss.

The owner of the storage facility lives next door in another home, which was safe from the flames.

No one was inside of the storage facility at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Arson is investigating and the cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to SAFD.

More on KSAT:

North Side business a ‘total loss’ after early morning fire, firefighters say