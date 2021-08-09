South Side taqueria cited for dead insects, food containers on floor

Reyna’s Taqueria, located in the 4700 block of S. Hackberry Street, received a score of 73.

SAN ANTONIO – A south San Antonio taqueria barely avoided a failing health score in June after dead insects were found in several areas of the restaurant.

Reyna’s Taqueria, located in the 4700 block of S. Hackberry Street, received a score of 73 and also racked up violations that included storing food containers directly on the kitchen floor and thawing food at room temperature, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Chick-Fil-A, 3214 SE Military Dr., 100

Josefina’s Cafe, 3122 W. Commerce St., 100

Blue Moon Mexican Restaurant, 3228 S. Flores St., 97

Bush’s Chicken, 13603 Nacogdoches Rd., 97

The Cobalt Club, 2022 McCullough Ave., 95

Fuego Nutrition, 7047 W. Military Dr., 95

Great American Cookie Company, 2310 SW Military Dr., 95

Pasha Mediterranean Grill, 1207 N. FM 1604 West, 95

Taqueria Los Comales, 3018 Culebra Rd., 95

Pho Sure, 8822 Huebner Rd., 93

Taqueria La Tapatia, 7891 Culebra Rd., 95

Stanley’s Ice Station, 2542 W. Southcross, 93

Tealicious Cafe, 10730 Potranco Rd., 92

La Crawfish, 1518 Austin Hwy., 91

Cholua’s Grill, 10124 Broadway, 90

Texas Burger Co., 3038 E. Commerce St., 86

La Cocina, 802 N. Zarzamora St., 85

Big’z Burger Joint, 10106 State Hwy. 151, 80

El Potosino Mexican Restaurant, 7243 San Pedro Ave., 78

Tony’s Tacos To Go, 1402 Castroville Rd., 78

Reyna’s Taqueria, 4722 S. Hackberry St., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

