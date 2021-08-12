Partly Cloudy icon
94º

Local News

Alamo Colleges District to have online instruction first two weeks of fall semester

Essential support services will still be available on campus

Tags: alamo colleges district, college, education, coronavirus, remote learning
Alamo Colleges District
Alamo Colleges District

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Colleges District will have remote learning for the first two weeks of the fall semester, officials say.

Classes will be online from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3.

Alamo Colleges District says essential student support services, like libraries and tutoring, will still be available on campus.

Also, beginning Monday, Aug. 16, all employees, students and vendors will be screened for COVID-19 every week.

UTSA also announced that most of its classes would be virtual for the first few weeks of its fall semester.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.