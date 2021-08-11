UTSA to start fall semester online for first 3 weeks; COVID-19 testing mandatory

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 delta variant situation in Bexar County has prompted UTSA officials to announce Wednesday a change to the start of the fall semester by having most classes meet online.

The semester will start with most classes being held remotely from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12, officials said in an article published in UTSA Today.

“We must temporarily adjust our approach to opening our fall semester—balancing an evolving new normal around in-person learning with additional practical controls—until we see the Delta surge begin to diminish and return to less risky levels similar to what we experienced earlier this summer. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will adjust the nature and duration of these modified operations based on a number of factors, including San Antonio Metro Health stress level and trends, the potential availability of vaccines for children, the trend in positive cases and the stress level within our hospital systems, vaccination trends locally and in Texas, as well as our campus impact trends around positive tests and vaccinations,” UTSA officials said.

University officials also announced that students, faculty and staff will be subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The testing program is considered to be an important step to manage risk of transmission and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the UTSA community. The first phase of testing will involve students moving into campus housing.

More information about the testing requirement will be released soon, officials said.

