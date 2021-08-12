Clear icon
Man confesses to sexually abusing child after investigators uncover video evidence, Live Oak police say

Myron B. Matthews voluntarily confessed that he had sexually abused the child multiple times, police said.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Myron B. Matthews is in custody after Live Oak Police say he sexually abused a child.
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man is in custody after he admitted to detectives that he had been sexually abusing a child, according to Live Oak Police.

Police said that they had received a report on Aug. 5 from a woman who believed a child was being sexually abused.

Detectives said they found video evidence that captured the sexual abuse by Myron B. Matthews.

Matthews voluntarily confessed that he had inappropriate sexual contact multiple times with the child, police said.

Police issued arrest warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and super aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is also a first-degree felony.

Police said they served Matthews the warrants and took him into custody.

