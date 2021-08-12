State Sen. Jose Menéndez reveals he has COVID-19 after granddaughter tests positive

SAN ANTONIO – State Sen. Jose Menendez revealed in a statement on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Menendez had already shared that his 14-month-old granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19, but it seems that he, along with other members of his family, tested positive recently.

“As many of you know, my beautiful 14-month-old granddaughter Adalisa, was diagnosed with COVID-19,” Menendez said in a written statement. “This morning we learned that additional members of my family, including myself are now positive for COVID-19.”

Menendez continued by saying that his family has been following CDC guidelines, and they are vaccinated.

“This virus is dangerous, and we have to follow scientifically proven methods to slow the spread,” he said.

More on KSAT: