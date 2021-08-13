Partly Cloudy icon
Nearly 80 San Antonio eateries participating in Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks starting Saturday

Restaurant Weeks runs from Aug. 14-28

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of San Antonio eateries are participating in this year’s CULINARIA Restaurant Weeks which begins this weekend and runs through Aug. 28.

Restaurant Weeks is a 14-day celebration of the local dining scene during which participating restaurants offer multi-course menus for lunch and dinner at prices much lower than usual.

During Restaurant Weeks, diners can enjoy special fixed menus from restaurants throughout the Alamo City and nearby suburbs.

These multi-course meals are $20 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner, excluding beverages, tax and gratuity. Participating restaurants offer dine-in and take-out options, and most also offer bar beverages for take-out as well. Reservations are strongly encouraged for those preferring to dine-in.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and to view menu options, visit culinariasa.org. Culinaria is non-profit organization that promotes the food industry in San Antonio.

