Road repairs and improvements may cause slowdowns for San Antonio drivers

SAN ANTONIO – Road crews will be hard to miss for drivers on U.S. Highway 281 in the coming days. This weekend, there will be alternating main lane closures on both the northbound and southbound sides between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak/TPC Parkway. The closure is considered continuous from 9 a.m until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Work will resume Sunday night on Highway 281 at Basse Road. Northbound travel will be down to one lane at the location from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday.

Also beginning Sunday night, there will be closures on the westbound lanes of I-10 between UTSA Boulevard and the Loop 1604 exit ramp for striping operations. The exit ramps themselves will be closed, so drivers will have to use Exit 555 and turn around.

The Loop 1604 North project continues, so work will affect the the frontage roads in both directions, from Bandera Road to I-10, as crews install barriers.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.