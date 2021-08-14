Mostly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

H-E-B hosts 8th annual ‘Quest for Texas Best’ contest

The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and their product placed on store shelves

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: H-E-B, Texas, food, beverage, products, San Antonio
H-E-B to host 8th annual "Quest for Texas Best" contest August 24- August 26
H-E-B to host 8th annual "Quest for Texas Best" contest August 24- August 26 (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – The H-E-B 2021 “Quest for Texas Best” is on with 20 finalists from all over the Lone Star State competing for the title of “Texas Best.”

Over 1,200 products ranging from food and beverages to home goods and beauty items, were submitted for this year’s competition, H-E-B officials said.

The “Quest for Texas Best” contest began in 2014, with competitors submitting their product that they think is worthy of being the best in the state.

These contestants don’t just get the title of “Texas Best,” but the grand prize winner will also receive $25,000 and H-E-B will put their product on store shelves.

The first-place winner will receive $20,000, the second-place winner will receive $15,000 and the third-place winner will receive $10,000.

H-E-B will select a panel of judges to determine the winner.

The 20 contestants will present their products for final judging on August 25-August 26 at the San Antonio Food Bank, according to H-E-B.

You can check out the 20 finalists down below.

  • 1836 Farms – Terrell, DFW
  • 2F Akaushi Beef – Santa Elena, RGV
  • Adventures of Exo and Cy – McAllen, RGV
  • BBs Season All – Forney, DFW
  • Bhoomi – Austin
  • Gabrick Barbecue – Dripping Springs
  • FoliePop’s – Austin
  • Grillnade – McAllen, RGV
  • Howdy Homemade – Dallas
  • Imperfekt Bites – Del Valle, CTX
  • Jam-Tex Cuisine – Houston
  • La Casa de Mi Abuela – Mission, RGV
  • Live to Give Water – Dallas
  • Della Nonna – McAllen, RGV
  • Olla express Café – San Antonio
  • Park Lane Pantry – Dallas
  • Savor Patisserie – Dallas
  • The Art of Pecan – Dripping Springs
  • The Stroop Club – Austin
  • Yatab Mandazi – McKinney, DFW

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email