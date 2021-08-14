H-E-B hosts 8th annual ‘Quest for Texas Best’ contest

SAN ANTONIO – The H-E-B 2021 “Quest for Texas Best” is on with 20 finalists from all over the Lone Star State competing for the title of “Texas Best.”
Over 1,200 products ranging from food and beverages to home goods and beauty items, were submitted for this year’s competition, H-E-B officials said.
The “Quest for Texas Best” contest began in 2014, with competitors submitting their product that they think is worthy of being the best in the state.
These contestants don’t just get the title of “Texas Best,” but the grand prize winner will also receive $25,000 and H-E-B will put their product on store shelves.
The first-place winner will receive $20,000, the second-place winner will receive $15,000 and the third-place winner will receive $10,000.
H-E-B will select a panel of judges to determine the winner.
The 20 contestants will present their products for final judging on August 25-August 26 at the San Antonio Food Bank, according to H-E-B.
You can check out the 20 finalists down below.
- 1836 Farms – Terrell, DFW
- 2F Akaushi Beef – Santa Elena, RGV
- Adventures of Exo and Cy – McAllen, RGV
- BBs Season All – Forney, DFW
- Bhoomi – Austin
- Gabrick Barbecue – Dripping Springs
- FoliePop’s – Austin
- Grillnade – McAllen, RGV
- Howdy Homemade – Dallas
- Imperfekt Bites – Del Valle, CTX
- Jam-Tex Cuisine – Houston
- La Casa de Mi Abuela – Mission, RGV
- Live to Give Water – Dallas
- Della Nonna – McAllen, RGV
- Olla express Café – San Antonio
- Park Lane Pantry – Dallas
- Savor Patisserie – Dallas
- The Art of Pecan – Dripping Springs
- The Stroop Club – Austin
- Yatab Mandazi – McKinney, DFW