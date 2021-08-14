H-E-B hosts 8th annual ‘Quest for Texas Best’ contest

H-E-B to host 8th annual "Quest for Texas Best" contest August 24- August 26

SAN ANTONIO – The H-E-B 2021 “Quest for Texas Best” is on with 20 finalists from all over the Lone Star State competing for the title of “Texas Best.”

Over 1,200 products ranging from food and beverages to home goods and beauty items, were submitted for this year’s competition, H-E-B officials said.

The “Quest for Texas Best” contest began in 2014, with competitors submitting their product that they think is worthy of being the best in the state.

These contestants don’t just get the title of “Texas Best,” but the grand prize winner will also receive $25,000 and H-E-B will put their product on store shelves.

The first-place winner will receive $20,000, the second-place winner will receive $15,000 and the third-place winner will receive $10,000.

H-E-B will select a panel of judges to determine the winner.

The 20 contestants will present their products for final judging on August 25-August 26 at the San Antonio Food Bank, according to H-E-B.

You can check out the 20 finalists down below.

1836 Farms – Terrell, DFW

2F Akaushi Beef – Santa Elena, RGV

Adventures of Exo and Cy – McAllen, RGV

BBs Season All – Forney, DFW

Bhoomi – Austin

Gabrick Barbecue – Dripping Springs

FoliePop’s – Austin

Grillnade – McAllen, RGV

Howdy Homemade – Dallas

Imperfekt Bites – Del Valle, CTX

Jam-Tex Cuisine – Houston

La Casa de Mi Abuela – Mission, RGV

Live to Give Water – Dallas

Della Nonna – McAllen, RGV

Olla express Café – San Antonio

Park Lane Pantry – Dallas

Savor Patisserie – Dallas

The Art of Pecan – Dripping Springs

The Stroop Club – Austin

Yatab Mandazi – McKinney, DFW

