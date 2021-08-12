Partly Cloudy icon
H-E-B Pharmacy to limit walk-in hours for COVID-19 vaccinations, encourages appointments

Walk-in hours for shots to be limited weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. starting Monday, Aug. 16

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A resident gets a COVID-19 shot at an H-E-B pharmacy. Courtesy: H-E-B
A resident gets a COVID-19 shot at an H-E-B pharmacy. Courtesy: H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – A recent rise in COVID-19 vaccinations has prompted H-E-B Pharmacy to make changes to its walk-in hours.

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, walk-in hours for a vaccine will be limited from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays, H-E-B officials said in a company news release. Vaccinations will only be available by appointment outside of those hours on weekdays and all day on weekends.

H-E-B officials said the changes are temporary and aim to improve wait times and make the process more efficient.

Over the past few weeks, the number of weekly COVID-19 shots at H-E-B pharmacies have given has more than doubled, the news release said.

H-E-B Pharmacy has given about 2 million COVID-19 shots since the end of last year.

