Family, friends gather to honor lives of two women killed in wrong-way crash

SAN ANTONIO – Just one week ago, a suspected drunk driver going the wrong way cut the lives of two young women short when he crashed into them head-on.

With heavy hearts, loved ones gathered Saturday to celebrate the lives of Daniela Lute and Diana Rubio at Friedrich Wilderness Park.

“I hear a voice say, ‘Hi, I’m Daniela,’ and I look up from my shoes and I’m met with kind brown eyes filled with excitement, a wide smile, and a gap between her two front teeth that just filled your heart with joy,” said Daniela’s childhood friend, Courtney.

Courtney, who has known Daniela since she was four years old, has 21 years of memories and had plans to make many more.

With that no longer being a possibility, loved ones shared their favorite moments with the girls.

“Both girls hugged you and loved you like they’ve known you forever, and that’s an amazing feeling to run into,” said former classmate Cassandra Martinez.

Ad

Martinez made shirts for the celebration of life and is donating the profits to the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization.

Through all of the tears, laughter and countless stories, the families wanted one thing to stick with everyone from the celebration, more than anything.

“No way would I ask anyone to stop drinking. I just beg you to make a plan,” said Daniela’s mother, Michelle Taylor.

More on KSAT: