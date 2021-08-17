Take a look inside this $1.7 million San Antonio estate in Elm Creek neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s your chance to look inside a $1.7 San Antonio home.

Massive panes of glass in the kitchen give unobstructed views of the tree-filled backyard at 5 Kelian Court, located near Wurzbach Parkway and Lockhill Selma Road.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits in the Elm Creek neighborhood and is roughly 5,971 square feet.

Video of the home was provided by Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty who has the listing.

According to the description of the home on the listing website, the home sits on a green belt lot and has a large covered patio and a park-like setting in the backyard.

