This is what the inside of a $2.2 million French Chateau-inspired home in San Antonio looks like

SAN ANTONIO – Want a chance to peek inside a $2.2 million property on San Antonio’s North Side?

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing and he sent KSAT a video that gives an inside look at the 5,459 square foot home located at 95 Turnberry Way near Lockhill Selma Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

The property sits in San Antonio’s Inverness neighborhood with access to parks, nature trails and greenbelts.

The neighborhood has a gated entry with a guardhouse that is manned 24 hours a day and residents have access to security cameras.

Photo of 95 Turnberry way provided by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. (KSAT 12)

The house, which has a French Chateau-inspired design, has three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

There’s a theater room, steam shower, exercise room and a hidden study that connects to the owner’s suite.

Outside the home, there is a water fountain, pool and a resistance swim machine.

Ad

You can find more real estate listings, including videos of other million-dollar homes in KSAT’s real estate section.

Related: