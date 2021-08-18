Family of 7 displaced following far Northeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven is displaced after their far Northeast Side home went up in flames early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 12400 block of La Lira Street, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to the homeowner, Victor Aguilar, his grandfather saw one of the walls ignite and then alerted everyone to get out.

Firefighters said they put out the flames but the house is a total loss. Investigators have not yet determined an exact cause, but believe it may have been electrical.

Aguliar said a total of seven people lived inside the home. He said he had a hard time getting his wife out due to her prosthetic leg. Firefighters helped by getting her out through a window, Aguilar said.

The wife was not burned but was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Aguliar was treated at the scene.

The family’s four dogs were not harmed and did make it safely out.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.