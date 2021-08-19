San Antonio firefighters investigating fire at commercial laundromat on West Side

San Antonio firefighters on the scene of a blaze Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in the 1100 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from Castroville Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out Thursday morning at a strip mall on the West Side.

The incident happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South General McMullen Drive, not far from Castroville Road.

The fire broke out near a machine in a commercial laundromat, authorities said, and the door to the business was pried open.

It is too early to tell if someone broke into the business but fire investigators were called to the location, according to SAFD.

No one was injured in the fire and no one was inside the business when firefighters arrived. The flames caused about $10,000 in damage, mainly affecting the machines and ceiling.

