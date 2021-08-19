First responders working to rescue fisherman stuck along banks of San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews are working to rescue a 22-year-old man who became stuck while fishing along the banks of the San Antonio River late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The water rescue is taking place near Interstate 37 and Loop 1604, not far from Braunig Lake on the city’s far Southeast Side.

According to police, a group of men went out to the water around 9 a.m. Wednesday and were fishing and wading in the water. That’s when, police say, a couple of the men got worried when two of them didn’t come back.

Police said eventually one of the two missing men appeared, telling them that the man was exhausted and needed help after wading in the water.

Authorities say they located the man but he is stuck along the banks of the river and that they are having difficulty reaching him. Police say the man appears to be OK, only tired, with only minor injuries to his feet.

Emergency crews are now using both a police helicopter and a fire department boat in attempt to reach the man.

