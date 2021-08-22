Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 64-year-old man

SEGUIN, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen in Seguin, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie Ray Henk, was last seen at 10:30 a.m., Friday in the 6000 block of Nockenut Road, walking on the long driveway of his parents’ property toward the road, officials said.

Henk is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He also has short brown and gray hair.

Deputies said Henk was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue jean top, blue jean pants and boots.

The area is rural and law enforcement as well as search and rescue groups, Texas Game Wardens, K-9′s and mounted posse have searched the area but did not find anything, according to GCSO.

Deputies believe it is possible that Henk reached the road and was picked up by someone. His family lived in Austin five years ago but the family says he has no friends or contacts there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 or can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 877-403-8477.