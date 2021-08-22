Man shot, injured while waiting in line at Taco Bell drive-thru, police say

A late-night trip to a Taco Bell drive-thru took a turn for the worse after a man was shot twice while waiting in line, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, at a Taco Bell in the 11200 block of Potranco Road.

Police said the man was ordering his food when another vehicle pulled up beside him. The man and the other driver had “an exchange of words,” before several shots were fired at the man’s vehicle, according to officials.

The man was hit twice by the gunfire in his upper body. When officers arrived, EMS treated the man and found he had a faint pulse, according to SAPD.

He was taken to University Hospital and at last check is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Authorities were not given a description of the suspect, but the restaurant is working to provide video for investigators.

