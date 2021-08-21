Partly Cloudy icon
Medical Examiner IDs woman fatally struck by vehicle on North Side road

The woman’s boyfriend pulled a machete on the driver who struck her, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Man pulls machete on driver who fatally struck girlfriend on North Side road, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle earlier this week.

Cynthia Jane Persson, 39, died from blunt force injuries Thursday when a driver who was taking his two children to school struck her on her bike at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and North Weidner Road.

Persson’s boyfriend pulled a machete on the driver, and another driver who witnessed the incident pulled out a handgun to diffuse the situation, according to San Antonio police.

The driver did have a concealed handgun permit, according to SAPD.

No one else was injured in the incident and Persson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver who struck Persson had a green light at the time of the accident. Police said she disregarded a red light as she was crossing Wurzbach Parkway.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver or the boyfriend.

