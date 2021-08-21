Kids steer vehicle to safety after father fatally shot while driving on Houston freeway, police say

Man shot, killed while driving on the East Freeway with his kids in the car, police say

HOUSTON – Two young boys had to take the wheel of their family’s car on a Houston freeway after their father was fatally shot while driving, according to a report from sister station KPRC.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of East Freeway Service Road and Holland Avenue.

The man was driving with his two sons on the East Freeway when he was shot in the head, KPRC reports.

Police said his 8-year-old and six-year-old boys heard a pop and thought a rock hit the car. When they saw the dad was slumped over, the boys took the wheel and steered the car off the freeway and down the service road near Holland, according to KPRC.

The children got out of the car after it came to a stop and received help from a woman leaving a nearby restaurant, officers said.

Neither of the boys was injured in the incident, but their father was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine if the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

