Woman struck by two racing vehicles while crossing Bandera Road, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are still at large after San Antonio police said they struck a woman who crossing Bandera Road with their vehicles overnight.

The incident happened around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, on Bandera Road and Bloomfield Drive.

Police said the woman was struck in the middle of the road by two Dodge Challengers who were racing in the southbound lanes.

Neither of the drivers stopped to help the woman, and they fled the scene, according to officials.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, as she suffered severe trauma to both of her legs, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the drivers and the investigation continues.

