Woman struck by two racing vehicles while crossing Bandera Road, SAPD says

The drivers did not stop to help the woman and fled the scene, according to officials

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by two vehicles while walking across Bandera Road overnight, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are still at large after San Antonio police said they struck a woman who crossing Bandera Road with their vehicles overnight.

The incident happened around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, on Bandera Road and Bloomfield Drive.

Police said the woman was struck in the middle of the road by two Dodge Challengers who were racing in the southbound lanes.

Neither of the drivers stopped to help the woman, and they fled the scene, according to officials.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, as she suffered severe trauma to both of her legs, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the drivers and the investigation continues.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

