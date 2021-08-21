Man in critical condition after argument with homeowner leads to shooting, police say

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot in the chest by a homeowner on the North Side.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m., Friday, in the 2400 block of Wild Turkey West.

Police said the man was staying at a home for a couple of days in the area, but the homeowner had asked him to leave.

The man refused, and an argument between the two started in the living room. Authorities said the situation escalated when the homeowner reached for a shotgun and shot the man.

Police said the man ran out the back door and the homeowner followed close behind, firing his gun several times in the backyard.

When officers arrived, they found the homeowner unloading his gun in the living room. He told police there was a man who was shot in the backyard.

The man was found lying in the grass with several gunshot wounds, one of which was on his chest, police said.

He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

SAPD has detained the homeowner but no charges have yet been filed. The investigation continues.

