2 teenage males critically wounded in drive-by shooting on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two males, ages 17 and 16, were critically wounded in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said.

According to San Antonio police, the victims were walking down the street around 5:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Tranquil Dawn when shots rang out from a silver mid-sized car that drove by.

The victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

At least 20 yellow markers indicating shell casings from what police said appeared to be from a rifle could be seen on the street.

There was no immediate word on suspects or a motive.

Police hope that surveillance video from homes in the neighborhood will reveal some clues for investigators.

