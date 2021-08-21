18-year-old in critical condition after stabbing on Southeast Side, officials say

An 18-year-old man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was stabbed on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was stabbed on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, on I-37 South and South New Braunfels.

Police said the man was stabbed and dropped off by his attacker on the side of the road. The man then flagged down drivers in the area for help.

Drivers stopped to help the man and notified authorities and EMS. Police said the man was then taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials are still searching for the suspect and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

