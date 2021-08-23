Partly Cloudy icon
Driver found dead after crashing into near West Side building may have been speeding, police say

Medical examiner still working to positively ID driver

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

A tow truck prepares to haul away the wreckage after the deadly crash.
A tow truck prepares to haul away the wreckage after the deadly crash. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after her car slammed into a building on the near West Side may have been speeding.

That information was released Monday morning in a preliminary report from SAPD.

Officers who were at the scene in the 1800 block of S. Laredo Street initially said they did not know what caused the crash.

They found the woman, who was in her late 20s, badly hurt inside her Toyota Camry which had hit the concrete loading dock of Mission City Container.

Firefighters had to cut out a window of the car to free her, then paramedics worked feverishly to save her life.

Despite their efforts, though, she died before they could take her to a hospital.

Image of South Laredo St. fatal crash (KSAT)

Police say it appeared her head hit the windshield during the crash.

Investigators used spray paint to map out the path of her vehicle, showing it traveled from the westbound lanes and crossed to the other side of the street where it crashed.

Their report says it appears the car was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.

Family members who showed up at the site later said the woman was on her way home from another relative’s home at the time.

They said they believe she may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

As of late Monday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner had not positively identified the woman.

