Driver killed after crash into building just of west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating the death of a driver just west of downtown early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of South Laredo Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a vehicle crash.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman for an unknown reason crashed her vehicle into the building of Mission City Container Inc.

Police said officers broke a window to get the woman out of the vehicle. Emergency crews tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.