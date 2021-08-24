Arson investigators looking for cause of fire at West Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a West Side sports bar has investigators looking for answers early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just after 6 a.m. at Reptilez Sports Bar in the 5400 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from Highway 151 and South Callaghan Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the building. A passerby originally noticed the smoke and called 911.

Firefighters went inside the building and found an undressed man wearing just a T-shirt around his waist near the front door with minor burns. Firefighters helped the man initially, but he then refused EMS treatment, authorities said.

A police sergeant said the are now questioning the man for more information.

The fire began inside the business and an arson investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate was not given.

Firefighters said putting out the fire was difficult due to the layout of the building, which has a bunch of smaller rooms and offices inside. It has since been extinguished.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 units responded to the fire. No firefighters were hurt on the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.