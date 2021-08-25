Man walking wounded in shooting on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 500 block of Linda Lou Drive, not far from East Southcross and South Hackberry after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the 45-year-old victim lying on the street, shot in the back. The man told police he was walking a couple of blocks away on South Pine Street when someone shot at him from behind.

SAPD said the man kept walking after he was shot, tapping on windows of homes in the neighborhood looking for help. Eventually a resident called police after they heard the man yelling in the street, police said.

Authorities said the victim told them he did not see the person who shot him.

Investigators found a crime scene on South Pine Street and they are collecting evidence as they search for the suspect. A police helicopter searched the area, but did not find anyone.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. A motive for the shooting is not known.