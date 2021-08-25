SAPD to host first-ever women’s only self defense and obstacle course training this weekend

Although optional, participants for Saturday’s event are encouraged to try the obstacle course.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department continues to push to recruit more women.

This weekend, SAPD will host its first-ever Situational Awareness Training for women. The event is free and designed to help build confidence throughout the application process of becoming an SAPD officer.

The program is being lead by the department’s first female physical coordinator, Officer Tammy Ayala.

“I think a lot of these females sell themselves short,” Ayala said. “So, when they actually come out here (to our training academy), try it out, they realize, ‘Wow, this is actually something I can do.’”

Officer Tammy Ayala is SAPD Training Academy’s first female physical coordinator. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The event is for women ages 18 and up and will feature a self-defense technique course, a panel to hear from female officers of all ranks and a chance to experience the obstacle course.

“We see that the beam is something that women struggle with on the obstacle course. It’s a four and a half foot beam, but it requires technique,” Ayala said. The obstacle course is optional however, participants are encouraged to try it in order to see what they’re capable of.

Ayala said the push for more female SAPD officers can help better protect the diverse communities across San Antonio, especially during calls that deal with trauma.

“Whether it’s domestic violence or something very personal, a lot of times females gravitate to another female because they feel they understand them on another level or are just more sympathetic, or they might sometimes just be embarrassed to discuss that situation with a male,” Ayala said.

There are a limited number of spots available for Saturday’s event that runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

Once registered, participants must sign a release of liability document that will be emailed after registration.