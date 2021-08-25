Tonight at 6: Senior Planet San Antonio hosts live tele-town hall on digital inclusion

Senior Planet from AARP in San Antonio is hosting a live, interactive telephone town hall from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, to discuss digital inclusion, prioritizing funding for services for older adults, and the Emergency Broadband Benefit, according to a news release.

The event will be livestreamed by KSAT.com in the player below. Viewers can register here for a phone call when the event starts. You will also have the opportunity to call in before or during the event to participate (numbers below).

The town hall speakers include:

Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, San Antonio City Council, District 4

Jane Paccione, Managing Director of Collective Impact, San Antonio Area Foundation

Pat Whitty, Community Coordinator, Senior Planet from AARP in San Antonio

Darryl Greer, Program Lead, Senior Planet from AARP in San Antonio

The goal of the town hall, according to organizers, is to engage and inform the community on digital access for older adults, the importance of changing the way we age, and the work happening at Senior Planet from AARP in San Antonio to keep older adults active and connected.

According to Older Adults Technology Services from AARP, the Emergency Broadband Benefit is a federal program that helps income-constrained people and families access broadband internet service.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the town hall via phone or online. The event will be streamed above in English and Spanish. Registered participants will have the opportunity to ask questions live on the call and participate in poll questions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register to receive a phone call shortly before the event starts. Registration closes 24 hours before the event.

Participants also can call 833-946-1519 for English and 833-946-1527 for Spanish at the start of the event.