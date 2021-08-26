Driver, passenger flee after vehicle crash into building, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two people following a vehicle crash into a building just north of downtown late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. at an intersection near North Alamo Street and 9th Street, not far from Brooklyn Avenue and Interstate 37.

According to police, the driver ran a stop sign and collided with a silver Nissan at an intersection and then went through a utility pole and into a building.

Police said the male driver and female passenger both fled on foot after the crash. They have not yet been found.

Authorities say CPS Energy was called to make repairs to the utility pole. No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.