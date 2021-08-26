Partly Cloudy icon
Sources: Search for remains in rural Colorado linked to San Antonio murder investigation

Law enforcement sources confirm a search at a national forest in Colorado is tied to allegations that a San Antonio mother killed her child and buried the remains

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Sean Talbot, Assignments Manager

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Law enforcement has detained a San Antonio woman accused of burying the remains of a child in Colorado and then leaving the country, multiple sources have confirmed.

Because the woman has not been formally charged, we are not naming her yet.

Multiple agencies are working the investigation into the case of the child’s death, including the San Antonio Police Department, FBI, and U.S. Marshals, sources said.

According to sources, the FBI assisted SAPD by detaining the woman in a foreign country and bringing her to Colorado. The source also said a child’s body was found Wednesday night in a national forest west of Denver, but authorities here have not confirmed that information.

An FBI Public Affairs Specialist from Denver sent KSAT 12 the following statement Thursday afternoon regarding the search.

“The FBI conducted an evidence recovery operation near Berthoud Pass in Grand County, CO, along with our law enforcement partners. We are declining comment at this time to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation. There is no threat to the public. We will provide an update as soon as we are able.”

Authorities have not commented either whether there are multiple suspects involved in this case.

A search warrant for the woman was signed by 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza on Aug. 23., court records show. The warrant was for a murder offense and the requesting agency was the U.S. Marshals.

This is a developing story and we will update with the latest when more details are released.

