Weekend road closure to affect North Side motorists

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of a busy road on the city’s North Side will be closed this weekend.

Starting at noon Friday, there will be a complete closure on Nacogdoches Road between Broadway and Nottingham.

According to the City of San Antonio Public Works Department, all lanes of traffic will be closed in both directions while crews remove a large crane from a construction site in the area.

The road will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Message boards had been posted to make commuters aware of the upcoming closure, and detour signs will be posted to help drivers navigate around the work zone.