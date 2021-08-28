Partly Cloudy icon
Search underway for missing 79-year-old in Kerrville, officials say

William Smith was last seen Thursday in the 2200 block of San Jacinto

Cody King, Digital Journalist

William Smith was last seen at 12 p.m., Thursday, in the 2200 block of San Jacinto in Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued in the disappearance of a 79-year-old Kerrville man, according to Kerrville Police Department.

William Smith was last seen at 12 p.m., Thursday, in the 2200 block of San Jacinto in Kerrville. He drives a white 2017 Ford Taurus with a Texas plate that reads, “7NDBH.”

Officials said they believe Smith’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He’s described as being six feet tall, 275 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Smith was last seen wearing glasses, a dark shirt and khaki shorts, according to police.

Anyone with more information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call Kerrville PD at 830-257-8181.

