Search underway for missing 79-year-old in Kerrville, officials say

William Smith was last seen at 12 p.m., Thursday, in the 2200 block of San Jacinto in Kerrville.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued in the disappearance of a 79-year-old Kerrville man, according to Kerrville Police Department.

William Smith was last seen at 12 p.m., Thursday, in the 2200 block of San Jacinto in Kerrville. He drives a white 2017 Ford Taurus with a Texas plate that reads, “7NDBH.”

Officials said they believe Smith’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He’s described as being six feet tall, 275 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Smith was last seen wearing glasses, a dark shirt and khaki shorts, according to police.

Anyone with more information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call Kerrville PD at 830-257-8181.

More on KSAT:

Police searching for 32-year-old woman last seen in South Texas town