Clear icon
99º

Local News

Texas Selfie Museum opens ‘selfie worthy’ spot in downtown San Antonio

The museum features over 25 installations to help improve your selfie game

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Selfie Museum, San Antonio, Texas, selfie, camera, Things to do
Young woman taking a selfie on a blue background
Young woman taking a selfie on a blue background

SAN ANTONIO – Get those phones charged and prepare to be camera-ready because another selfie museum has opened in San Antonio.

The Texas Selfie Museum, which opened Sunday, features over 25 installations with professional quality lighting so you can take the perfect selfie to post on social media.

Each installation uses different types of backgrounds and props for fun, quirky pics such as gumball machines, bathtubs, a wall of mirrors, disco balls and more.

The museum said guests can take photos using their cellphone or any professional camera they would like to bring.

You can find the Texas Selfie Museum at 314 E Commerce Street.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person and costs range from $22-$25. Learn more about the museum at its website here.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email