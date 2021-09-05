Texas Selfie Museum opens ‘selfie worthy’ spot in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Get those phones charged and prepare to be camera-ready because another selfie museum has opened in San Antonio.

The Texas Selfie Museum, which opened Sunday, features over 25 installations with professional quality lighting so you can take the perfect selfie to post on social media.

Each installation uses different types of backgrounds and props for fun, quirky pics such as gumball machines, bathtubs, a wall of mirrors, disco balls and more.

The museum said guests can take photos using their cellphone or any professional camera they would like to bring.

You can find the Texas Selfie Museum at 314 E Commerce Street.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person and costs range from $22-$25. Learn more about the museum at its website here.

Ad

More on KSAT: