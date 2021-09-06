San Antonio police officer blown back 10 feet after stolen vehicle explodes, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was blown backward early Monday morning after a stolen vehicle exploded on the city’s North Side, according to police.

Neighbors in the 1700 block of Larkspur Drive, near West Avenue and Lockhill Selma Road, called the San Antonio Fire Department around 1 a.m. after spotting a stolen vehicle that was on fire.

A San Antonio police officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene, pulled a fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle and attempted to put out the fire but the vehicle exploded as he approached and blew him back 10 feet, according to SAPD.

Firefighters then arrived at the scene and were able to check on the officer and take control of the fire which had fully engulfed the vehicle.

Vehicle fire in the 1700 block of Larkspur Drive. (KSAT 12)

According to police, two air conditioners were found in the vehicle and are believed to have also been stolen. Suspects were seen leaving the scene on foot.

The police officer was not taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.