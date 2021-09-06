Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign contentious voting measure SB 1 into law Tuesday

Gov. Greg Abbott at the Texas Capitol on June 16, 2021.

The contentious voting restrictions bill passed by Republicans last month following a Democrat-led quorum break is expected to be signed into law on Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office released a statement Monday afternoon announcing he would sign Senate Bill 1 at a press conference in East Texas at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the live event in the video player above when it begins.

Abbott will be joined by the bill’s authors, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineaola, and state Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, according to the release. Murr’s district is a large chunk of the Hill Country west and northwest of San Antonio.

Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, center, talks with fellow law makers as the House debates election bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SB 1 is wide-ranging voting legislation that received national headlines following a dramatic but ultimately unsuccessful last-ditch effort by Texas Democrats to prevent the bill from passing.

The voting restrictions include a ban on drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, both of which were used in Houston’s Harris County during the pandemic.

The legislation restricts early voting hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. across the state but requires at least 12 hours of early voting per day for counties with more than 55,000 people.

New restrictions on mail-in voting have been added, including a ban on sending ballot applications unsolicited and new ID requirements.

Read about other restrictions in the legislation from KSAT partner Texas Tribune.