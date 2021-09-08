Clear icon
Local News

SAPD: 21-year-old man playing with gun accidentally shoots self in head, dies

Shooting being investigated as an accident, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Authorities at the scene of a fatal shooting on Carlota on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Authorities at the scene of a fatal shooting on Carlota on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (KSAT)

A 21-year-old man who San Antonio police say was playing with a gun before it went off and struck him in the head has died.

The accident happened around 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Carlota Avenue on the West Side.

When officers arrived, paramedics were already working to save him, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

A witness told SAPD that the man, who has not been identified, had been playing with the gun before it accidentally discharged.

Police said that at this time, the shooting is being investigated as an accident.

