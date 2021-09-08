Teenager arrested in carjacking, robbery at H-E-B near the Dominion, records show

Sebastian Guerra, 17, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – One of three assailants in a robbery and carjacking at an H-E-B in Leon Springs has been arrested.

Sebastian Guerra, 17, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that occurred on Aug. 22 at the store located in the 24100 block of Interstate 10 West near Boerne Stage Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said officers responded to the robbery in progress call, where they spoke with the 44-year-old female victim.

She said that three men pulled up to her in a Dodge Charger, exited the vehicle and pointed guns at her.

They demanded her car keys and other items, she told officers. After she complied, the three men then fled the area in her vehicle.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that officers received an anonymous tip that tied Guerra to the robbery.

The two other men involved in the carjacking have not been identified.

Jail records show a warrant for Guerra’s arrest was issued on Sunday, and the warrant was executed the following day.

Ad

Guerra was also recently charged with a separate count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and using a vehicle without authorization following an incident that happened on Aug. 30, records show.

In that case, police were conducting surveillance on a stolen silver Mercedes-Benz that was being driven by Guerra in the Balcones Heights area, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

As the Mercedes stopped at the intersection of Babcock Road and Hillcrest Drive, Guerra leaned out the driver’s window and pointed a gun at another driver, police said.

“The defendant raised the gun twice, as though mimicking recoil, and turned back inside the Mercedes,” the warrant states.

The light turned green and Guerra drove off, police said. Officers continued surveillance until Guerra and another passenger in the Mercedes fled to a home in the 2000 block of N. Sabinas on the West Side.

The men were arrested after a short standoff with officers.

Ad

Read also: