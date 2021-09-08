Gunmen sought in 2018 fatal shooting outside San Antonio barbecue restaurant

Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are searching for two people who were seen on video gunning down a man outside an East Side barbecue joint.

The shooting, which happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2018, in the parking lot of Big Cassel’s Smoke House, killed 44-year-old Herion Chase.

Chase was struck once and died outside the restaurant, which is located in the 5800 block of Interstate 10 East, near Dietrich Road.

Police said Chase was standing in the parking lot as two unknown men stood across the street. One of the two males pulled out a gun and began shooting at Chase.

The two men then fled in a white vehicle.

San Antonio police later released video of the shooting, which also injured a bystander.

It is believed that an altercation preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information about the gunman or gunmen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

