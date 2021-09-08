Man wounded in shooting at NW Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an altercation at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the Cypress Cove Apartments in the 6100 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Ingram Road and Bandera Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man was shot in the back, possibly by a family member, in what appears to be a likely family dispute.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover. Police did not give an age of the victim.

SAPD also did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

