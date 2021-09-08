SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for gunman who killed man outside lounge with high-powered rifle

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a gunman responsible for a 36-year-old man’s death two years ago outside a San Antonio lounge.

Anthony Donnell Clark was fatally shot on Sept. 1, 2019, while standing with a friend outside the Club Groove in the 3800 block of E. Commerce St. on the East Side.

Police said Clark was shot in the head from a distance with a high-powered rifle by an unknown person. The same shot wounded his friend.

Anyone with information about the gunman or gunmen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

