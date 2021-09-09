WATCH: Award-winning filmmakers, local historian discuss Buffalo Soldiers, Black history at SAAACAM panel

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) hosted Kevin Willmott, director of “The 24th” and Academy-Award winning writer of “BlacKkKlansman;” Billy Gordon, Bexar Co. Buffalo Soldiers Association; and Cedric Thomas Smith, a San Antonio-based award-winning Writer and Director for a panel discussion about Black history.

The discussion was held at the Arneson River Theater along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio on Sept. 3, 2021. It followed a screening of the film “The 24th,” directed by Willmott.

Watch a recording of the event in the player above and see more information in the flyer below.