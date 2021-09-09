Clear icon
94º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

WATCH: Award-winning filmmakers, local historian discuss Buffalo Soldiers, Black history at SAAACAM panel

Tags: Black History, Buffalo Soldiers, Film
Buffalo Soldiers panel: SAAACAM hosts historian, filmmakers for Black history Q&A
Buffalo Soldiers panel: SAAACAM hosts historian, filmmakers for Black history Q&A

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) hosted Kevin Willmott, director of “The 24th” and Academy-Award winning writer of “BlacKkKlansman;” Billy Gordon, Bexar Co. Buffalo Soldiers Association; and Cedric Thomas Smith, a San Antonio-based award-winning Writer and Director for a panel discussion about Black history.

The discussion was held at the Arneson River Theater along the River Walk in downtown San Antonio on Sept. 3, 2021. It followed a screening of the film “The 24th,” directed by Willmott.

Watch a recording of the event in the player above and see more information in the flyer below.

San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum presents a discussion following a Black History film series screening of the documentary film "The 24th" at the Arneson River Theater along the San Antonio River Walk on Sept. 3, 2021. (SAAACAM)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.